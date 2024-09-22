PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Auburn 'at the very top' for OL

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Nelson McGuire was offered by Auburn Sept. 4.

Less than three weeks later, he was on campus for an official visit.

The three-star offensive lineman from Midlothian, Texas, made the trip from the Lone Star State to the Plains for his official the weekend of the Arkansas game. He'd heard a lot about Auburn and the visit lived up to his expectations.

"It was great, it was a great weekend," McGuire said. "Just seeing the atmosphere of the game, it was great seeing all the events that happen during the game. The eagle, the band, Aubie, it was crazy. It was a crazy atmosphere."

Nelson McGuire officially visited Auburn Sept. 20-22.
Nelson McGuire officially visited Auburn Sept. 20-22. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
McGuire, 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, wanted to see Auburn for himself, which is what led to the quick visit. He met with coaches, saw the campus and got to see Jordan Hare Stadium's atmosphere for an SEC game.

"It’s unmatched," McGuire said. "I haven’t seen any other school with the same kind of atmosphere that they have."

Now that he's seen Auburn, where do the Tigers sit in his recruitment?

"Still the same ranking I said before, at the very top," McGuire said. "No other school has shown me the kind of energy that they have with the game, with the team, with the coaches, anything like that."

There's a lot to like about offensive line coach Jake Thornton for McGuire, but the main thing that sticks out to him is where he feels Thornton is at in his career.

"He’s a great coach and him being so young he knows so much," McGuire said. "I can only imagine what he’ll know in years down the line."

McGuire has three more official visits set this fall. He'll visit Ole Miss next weekend, Vanderbilt the weekend after that and Clemson Oct. 19. He's keeping his options open and doesn't have a timeline for a decision. What sticks out to him the most about Auburn?

"The campus, I didn’t know much about the campus and the coaches," McGuire said. "How close everybody is. Even after a loss they’re still not down on each other, down on the players or anything like that, so that’s one big thing to me."

