Nelson McGuire was offered by Auburn Sept. 4. Less than three weeks later, he was on campus for an official visit. The three-star offensive lineman from Midlothian, Texas, made the trip from the Lone Star State to the Plains for his official the weekend of the Arkansas game. He'd heard a lot about Auburn and the visit lived up to his expectations. "It was great, it was a great weekend," McGuire said. "Just seeing the atmosphere of the game, it was great seeing all the events that happen during the game. The eagle, the band, Aubie, it was crazy. It was a crazy atmosphere."

Nelson McGuire officially visited Auburn Sept. 20-22. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

McGuire, 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, wanted to see Auburn for himself, which is what led to the quick visit. He met with coaches, saw the campus and got to see Jordan Hare Stadium's atmosphere for an SEC game. "It’s unmatched," McGuire said. "I haven’t seen any other school with the same kind of atmosphere that they have." Now that he's seen Auburn, where do the Tigers sit in his recruitment? "Still the same ranking I said before, at the very top," McGuire said. "No other school has shown me the kind of energy that they have with the game, with the team, with the coaches, anything like that." There's a lot to like about offensive line coach Jake Thornton for McGuire, but the main thing that sticks out to him is where he feels Thornton is at in his career. "He’s a great coach and him being so young he knows so much," McGuire said. "I can only imagine what he’ll know in years down the line."