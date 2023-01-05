There's a new leader in Rondell Bothroyd's recruitment. The defensive line transfer from Wake Forest entered the portal late, but he's working to check off his visits before he comes to a decision. Auburn was the first stop and the Tigers are right where they want to be. "They’re at the top, I love it here," Bothroyd said. "They’re at the top with the best of them, you can’t really go wrong with Auburn."

Rondell Bothroyd visited Auburn officially this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

During his visit, Bothroyd spoke with head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. "All the coaches are great," Bothroyd said. "Just explained to me how I fit in. They’re thinking the same position I played at Wake. The field end and then bounce around if I can. You gotta earn it wherever you go." Over his five-year career at Wake Forest, Bothroyd recorded 136 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. Bothroyd actually played against Freeze and company while Freeze was at Liberty last fall, as Wake Forest escaped with a 37-36 victory over the Flames. "I saw first-hand what they’re capable of so it would be a cool fit," Bothroyd said. "Just gotta keep weighing more options."