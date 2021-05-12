 AuburnSports - Auburn 'at the top' for Tennessee safety
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 08:47:01 -0500') }} football

Auburn 'at the top' for Tennessee safety

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Jaylen Lewis last week released a top-10 list of schools, but the safety from Tennessee has one school leading the pack.

“Auburn is at the top,” Lewis said. “I am very high on Auburn.”

Lewis, from Haywood in Brownsville, Tenn., never has visited Auburn. His high interest level comes primarily from his relationships with the coaches.

Lewis speaks regularly with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.

“I talk to the whole coaching staff,” Lewis said. “But I talk the most with Coach Mason. I love Coach Mason. I love him as a coach and love him as a person. He’s just a great guy.”

Lewis, whom Auburn is recruiting to play free safety, is scheduled to take an official visit to Auburn June 15-17. It will be his first visit to campus.

“I can’t wait,” Lewis said. “I love Auburn. They are SEC and play big-league ball. I love the Iron Bowl. I watch it every year. I love their fans, their staff. I just love Auburn.”

Lewis’ top group also includes Louisville, Indiana, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Memphis, Oregon State and Florida State.

In addition to Auburn, Lewis has official visits scheduled to Michigan State (June 4-6), Arkansas (June 18-20) and Indiana (June 25-27).

Lewis plans to make a commitment soon after the visits.

“I’m committing July 29,” he said.

Rivals ranks Lewis, who is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the No. 19 overall player in Tennessee and No. 35 safety in the 2022 class.

