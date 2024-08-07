"They’re at the top right now for sure," Bowden said. "Coach Ben (Aigamaua), I like him, that’s my guy."

One trip was all it took to put the Tigers in front for his recruitment.

Javar Bowden made his first trip to Auburn for Big Cat.

Bowden, 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, made the trip from Panama City, Fla., to the Plains for the annual recruiting event. Some of the highlights included a scavenger hunt, lunch and a pie eating contest.

"I think it was pretty good, me and Coach Aigamaua, we had a pretty good time together," Bowden said. "The whole event was pretty fun, I liked it."

While on campus, the Rivals250 tight end in the 2026 class also spent some one-on-one time with Auburn's tight ends coach, Aigamaua.

"I think he’s a cool dude," Bowden said. "He’s very real and honest, he keeps it very upfront with you and I like that about him."

Another thing that Bowden likes is how Auburn utilizes its tight ends in its offensive game plans.

"Every personnel group, they got a tight end there," Bowden said. "They use their tight ends, they mobilize them and they use them in the right way, I like that."

Other programs involved in Bowden's recruitment include Florida, Georgia and Miami, but Auburn holds the top spot currently. He plans to return this fall for a game.