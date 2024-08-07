PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Auburn 'at the top' for '26 TE

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Javar Bowden made his first trip to Auburn for Big Cat.

One trip was all it took to put the Tigers in front for his recruitment.

"They’re at the top right now for sure," Bowden said. "Coach Ben (Aigamaua), I like him, that’s my guy."

Javar Bowden visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.
Javar Bowden visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend. (Javar Bowden | Twitter/X)
Bowden, 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, made the trip from Panama City, Fla., to the Plains for the annual recruiting event. Some of the highlights included a scavenger hunt, lunch and a pie eating contest.

"I think it was pretty good, me and Coach Aigamaua, we had a pretty good time together," Bowden said. "The whole event was pretty fun, I liked it."

While on campus, the Rivals250 tight end in the 2026 class also spent some one-on-one time with Auburn's tight ends coach, Aigamaua.

"I think he’s a cool dude," Bowden said. "He’s very real and honest, he keeps it very upfront with you and I like that about him."

Another thing that Bowden likes is how Auburn utilizes its tight ends in its offensive game plans.

"Every personnel group, they got a tight end there," Bowden said. "They use their tight ends, they mobilize them and they use them in the right way, I like that."

Other programs involved in Bowden's recruitment include Florida, Georgia and Miami, but Auburn holds the top spot currently. He plans to return this fall for a game.

