Auburn announces next WBB coach

It's official — Larry Vickers is the next head coach for Auburn women's basketball.
He comes to the Plains from Norfolk State, where he spent the last 10 seasons.
“Throughout the search process, one name continually rose to the top - Larry Vickers,” said Auburn athletic director John Cohen. “Coach Vickers has an incredible technical understanding of women’s basketball. He demands excellence from his student-athletes, while fostering an environment for young women to succeed. His understanding of the new landscape of college athletics is impressive. No one has worked harder for an opportunity like this than Coach Vickers."
Throughout his 10 seasons at Norfolk State, Vickers led the Spartans to winning records in nearly every season — with the exceptions his first full year as head coach and the 2020-2021 season, which was cut short due to COVID.
Over the last three seasons, Norfolk State posted an overall record of 83-18 and appeared in two consecutive NCAA Tournaments as MEAC Tournament Champions.
“I want to thank President Roberts, John Cohen and the entire search committee for this incredible opportunity to lead the Auburn women’s basketball program,” Vickers said. “Auburn is a great institution with one of the best athletics programs in the country. I am excited to get to work and help bring championship level success to our women’s basketball program. War Eagle!”