Auburn announces next WBB coach

It's official — Larry Vickers is the next head coach for Auburn women's basketball.

He comes to the Plains from Norfolk State, where he spent the last 10 seasons.

“Throughout the search process, one name continually rose to the top - Larry Vickers,” said Auburn athletic director John Cohen. “Coach Vickers has an incredible technical understanding of women’s basketball. He demands excellence from his student-athletes, while fostering an environment for young women to succeed. His understanding of the new landscape of college athletics is impressive. No one has worked harder for an opportunity like this than Coach Vickers."