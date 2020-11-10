AuburnSports - Auburn pauses team activities

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that his team has 12 positive COVID-19 cases including nine players and three staff members.

Malzahn also announced there are a "handful" of players out due to close contact tracing.

Auburn has paused all in-person, team activities.

The news comes just a day after Auburn’s matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday was postponed due to the Bulldogs falling below the 53-man scholarship threshold.

"We're pausing our workouts currently right now and practice until we get this thing under control," Malzahn said. "We're testing every day to get this thing under control."



