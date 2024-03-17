Auburn is 40 minutes away from its fourth banner in the Bruce Pearl era.

Standing in their way? The Florida Gators, the one team that the Tigers had no answers against.

It's Todd Golden versus his mentor, Pearl, for an SEC Championship.

"I would be lying if I said I wouldn't prefer it to be someone else," Golden said. "But to meet them in the championship, it's going to just be an awesome game and a great opportunity for us. Neither side will be taking it easy on each other."

In their only matchup of the season, Florida jumped out a 9-0 lead and led by as much as 27 en route to an 81-65 win.

A key difference in that one? The game was in Gainesville, a place Auburn hasn't won in since 1996.

"We played fantastic at home all year," Golden said. "We had a bye that week and they were coming off -- I think they had beat Alabama by like 18 right before they played us. We had some things going our way in regards to the lead up to the game."