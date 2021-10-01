Auburn all-in on special teams

“It’s something I’ve believed in for a long time,” said Harsin. “It’s something I know that Coach (Bert) Watts and his staff, they’re all-in when it comes to special teams.”

The Tigers have blocked three kicks and scored two special teams touchdowns through the first four games.

AUBURN | Boise State had the nation’s best special teams a year ago. So it’s no surprise that Bryan Harsin has brought that same emphasis in his first season at Auburn.

Watts is Auburn’s special teams coordinator along with coaching the outside linebackers. Harsin also makes sure every one of his assistants has a role on special teams and encourages his best players to accept a role on one or more teams.

“Every coach has a position. Every coach runs drills. Every coach has a value that he brings to that area,” said Harsin. “And then our players, it’s getting guys to really buy-in to that because a lot of guys come out of high school, some might be returners but not many guys are running down a kickoff.

“The reality sets in that they want to play in the NFL and their best shot of being on that roster is a special teams player. So why not learn it while you’re here if you do have a chance to play at the next level and be really, really good at it so you don’t have to figure it out when you get there.”

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Auburn is currently ranked first nationally with an 85.7 special teams efficiency rating. Boise State finished first last season with an 83.7 rating in seven games.

Against Alabama State, Barton Lester blocked a punt and Colby Wooden blocked a field goal attempt, which was returned 80 yards for a touchdown by Nehemiah Pritchett.

Against Georgia State, Caylin Newton blocked a punt, which was recovered by Lester for a touchdown, and proved to be a key momentum changer in Auburn’s comeback win. Pritchett also had 165 kickoff return yards against the Panthers, which is the seventh-most in school history.

Kicker Anders Carlson leads the SEC with nine made field goals and is third with 21 touchbacks. Punter Oscar Chapman is averaging 44.7 yards per punt, which would rank second in the SEC with more attempts, and has five downed inside the 20-yard line.

“If you want to make an impact on a game, be on teams,” said Harsin. “It’s another chance for you to be an impact player in some role on this team to help us win.”

No. 22 Auburn plays at LSU Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.