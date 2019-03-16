NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn's players and coaches haven't ignored their recent SEC Tournament success — or lack thereof.

Tigers four-year veterans Horace Spencer and Bryce Brown were open coming into Nashville about their three-straight losses in the conference tournament. Nobody on the roster had ever won an SEC Tournament game. And now, with three wins in as many days, Auburn advances to the championship game to face the winner of Tennessee and Kentucky.

It's the first time Auburn will play in a conference title game since 2000.

"Just knowing this is my first year of being able to win a game in the SEC tournament," Jared Harper said. "To get to the championship game is just a tribute to the team, the effort that we have."

Brown has been through it all.

The ups and downs early in his career — mostly downs — typically resulted in late-season disappointment. He been an integral part of the of that journey. Even throughout this season, there were moments of letdown, moments increased doubts.

But Brown senses a new identity with this year's squad. It's been the difference between zero tournament wins and three years and three tournament wins in three days.

"Crazy, right?" Brown said. "We trust each other. We trust our point guard. He trusts us. We've done some things amongst the team. We've made sacrifices. We fixed our defense. We fixed the physicality problem we had. We're not turning the ball over as much as we were. We're making shots. All those things are the reason why our season has turned around, why this year is different than all my other years here."

Bruce Pearl considers himself a basketball historian, which has been referenced plenty in the past.

He talks about Auburn's successes or failures whenever the Tigers prepare for another opponent. Of late, that has generally consisted of pregame references to Auburn's struggles against whoever is upcoming — a reality-check motivator for his players. After wins, it turns into post-game recognition of things Auburn has accomplished that don't happen often on the Plains.

Two weeks ago when Auburn beat Tennessee, Pearl said he thought the Tigers was close to establishing itself as a top-25 program, not just a top-25 team. After the SEC Tournament semifinal win over Florida, Pearl re-iterated that message to the ESPN audience with even more conviction.

In making the first SEC title game since 2000, it only further validates Pearl's claim.

"My staff and I wanted to come to Auburn and just bring respect and credibility back to the program," Pearl said. "We win in everything else. I mean, Auburn athletics and the university itself is in such a great spot. Now men's basketball is, too. So I'm proud to be able to hold up our end a little bit. ... There's a difference between having a top 25 team and having a top 25 program. The more we win, the more we have both."