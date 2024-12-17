Auburn adds USC OL from portal

Originally from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., Murphy was a four-star recruit out of high school and rated as the No. 232 player in the country in the class of 2021. He signed with USC and spent four seasons with the Trojans before entering the transfer portal this winter.

Murphy started all 12 regular season games this season for USC at right tackle. Throughout his career, he's played 1,784 snaps along the offensive line and posted PFF grades of 64.9 (2022), 56.9 (2023) and 55.7 (2024).

He'll have one season of eligibility remaining and measures in at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.