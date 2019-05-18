“It was amazing,” Farrar said of Auburn. “It’s SEC football and you can’t get any better than that.”

Farrar, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, chose Auburn over offers from Arizona State, Illinois and Baylor. He made his decision after taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend.

Zach Farrar , a graduate transfer from Youngstown State, will transfer to Auburn to play out his college eligibility, he announced Saturday.

Farrar met extensively during his visit with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. Farrar saw the need Auburn has at the outside receiver spot, which was left open after Slayton declared early for the NFL draft.



“I really like how the coaches drew everything up for me,” Farrar said. “They showed me where I would fit in and how they have an immediate need at that position.”

Farrar also met with Auburn running back Kam Martin, who is from Texas, and quarterback Joey Gatewood.

“That Texas connection is huge,” Farrar said. “It’s really good to have a person like him. I also got close to Joey, too. He’s a real cool person.”

Farrar considered taking visits to other schools, but decided against it after visiting Auburn.

“It’s the immediate need at the position,” Farrar said. “That’s the bottom line. I’m coming from a D-1 AA school, but Auburn sees my potential and they know I can play.”

Farrar is familiar with Power-5 football. He signed with Oklahoma in 2016, redshirted one season and then transferred to Gulf Coast Community College in Mississippi. After one season at GCCC, Farrar transferred to Youngstown State where he had 20 receptions for 303 yards and a touchdown, including six receptions for 135 yards against West Virginia.

“I had in my mind that I was going to play in the SEC,” Farrar said. “I have the mindset of a player in the SEC. I want the ball. Obviously I want to help the team get better, but I want the ball and the SEC is where I want to be.”

Farrar also is a standout in baseball. He played both spots at Oklahoma and Youngstown State and plans to do the same at Auburn. He was a 26th draft pick out of high school.

“I’m not done with baseball,” Farrar said. “Coach said I would get the opportunity (to play baseball at Auburn). My main goal, though, is to make it to the (NFL) in one year. I have two years of eligibility left, but I’m trying to get in, help the team as much as possible and get to the (NFL).”

Farrar, from Southlake, Texas, plans to report to Auburn at the end of the summer. He will be eligible immediately.