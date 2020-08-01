AuburnSports - Auburn adds second Saturday commitment

Thirteen hours after strongside defensive end Tobechi Okoli committed to Auburn, Marquis Robinson followed suit.

Auburn started Saturday with a commitment. It’ll end the day with one as well.

Robinson grew up a fan of Florida State, but Auburn is where he felt more at home. Two big reasons are defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Robinson chose Auburn over his other finalists: Florida State, Alabama and Florida.

“It feels great to commit,” Robinson said. “It’s a lot of weight off my chest.”

Robinson, a defensive tackle from Milton, Fla., announced his commitment to Auburn on Twitter.

“It was Coach G and Coach Steele and how they recruited me,” Robinson said. “I grew up a Florida State fan and wanted to go to Florida State, but Auburn really changed my mind. It’s a beautiful campus with great people and coaches. What more could you ask for?”

Not much, according to Robinson.

“I felt like Auburn was calling me home,” he said. “It’s a family place and I love that.”

Robinson is Auburn’s 12th commitment in the 2021 class and second defensive tackle, joining four-star Lee Hunter of Blount in Prichard, Ala.

** AUBURN COMMITMENT LIST **