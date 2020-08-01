 AuburnSports - Auburn adds second Saturday commitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 23:27:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn adds second Saturday commitment

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Auburn started Saturday with a commitment. It’ll end the day with one as well.

Thirteen hours after strongside defensive end Tobechi Okoli committed to Auburn, Marquis Robinson followed suit.

Robinson, a defensive tackle from Milton, Fla., announced his commitment to Auburn on Twitter.

“It feels great to commit,” Robinson said. “It’s a lot of weight off my chest.”

Robinson chose Auburn over his other finalists: Florida State, Alabama and Florida.

Robinson grew up a fan of Florida State, but Auburn is where he felt more at home. Two big reasons are defensive line coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

“It was Coach G and Coach Steele and how they recruited me,” Robinson said. “I grew up a Florida State fan and wanted to go to Florida State, but Auburn really changed my mind. It’s a beautiful campus with great people and coaches. What more could you ask for?”

Not much, according to Robinson.

“I felt like Auburn was calling me home,” he said. “It’s a family place and I love that.”

Robinson is Auburn’s 12th commitment in the 2021 class and second defensive tackle, joining four-star Lee Hunter of Blount in Prichard, Ala.

** AUBURN COMMITMENT LIST **

