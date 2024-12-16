Auburn adds second portal QB

“This place is special, man," Daniels said. "What Coach Freeze and this staff are doing with this program is so special. The culture that they’re implementing from the top down, I think, is one of the biggest reasons I chose to come here. They care and I can tell they are really close to winning a lot of games. I hope that I can come in and be a fit for this offense and help them win games.”

The announcement is shortly after his official visit to Auburn, as Daniels locked in with Hugh Freeze and the Tigers rather fast.

Daniels, who's originally from Buford, Ga., signed with Stanford as a three-star quarterback in the 2022 class. Following his freshman season with limited playing time, Daniels took over the starting role in his sophomore year.

In his first year as the starter, he completed 58.8% of his passes for 2,247 yards, 11 touchdowns and had eight passes intercepted. He also utilized his legs, rushing for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

This season for Stanford, he increased his completion percentage to 62.5%, while throwing for 1,700 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His usage in the run game saw an uptick, rushing for 669 yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn's coaching staff is a big reason why Daniels elected to transfer to Auburn.

“They’re awesome," Daniels said. "They welcomed me in. I can just tell by just being in meetings with them and just the whole visit, that they care about me. They’re relationship-driven guys. They’re focused on the players rather than themselves. It’s hard to find that in today’s college football world.”

All three of Auburn's scholarship quarterbacks are incoming, as Daniels joins Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and true freshman Deuce Knight in the room for 2025.

“It’s going to be a competition," Daniels said. "Best man is going to come in and play. I’m ready to compete. Been competing my whole life, my whole career. Excited to come in here and be surrounded by a great group of guys and make each other better.”