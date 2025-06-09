Auburn adds RB to 2026 class

Auburn hosted eight official visitors over the weekend, hoping to make a serious impression on those on campus.

It made more than an impression on Eric Perry — it yielded a commitment.

The three-star running back out of Southaven, Miss., announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday, just one day after departing from his official visit.

"Really the first time when I came here," Perry said on when he knew. "I just wanted to play at the highest level, SEC. I really didn't want to play anywhere else."