Auburn adds RB to 2026 class

Auburn hosted eight official visitors over the weekend, hoping to make a serious impression on those on campus.
It made more than an impression on Eric Perry — it yielded a commitment.
The three-star running back out of Southaven, Miss., announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday, just one day after departing from his official visit.
"Really the first time when I came here," Perry said on when he knew. "I just wanted to play at the highest level, SEC. I really didn't want to play anywhere else."
Not long after making his first visit to the Plains back in March, Perry earned the Auburn offer. It was his fifth offer and the second power four program to show that belief in him.
"It felt great because when I was getting a whole bunch of small stuff, I was kind of getting discouraged," Perry said. "And then watching some of my friends get these big offers and stuff. And so when they finally reached out, it kind of felt surreal."
He took his official visit over the weekend and running backs coach Derrick Nix played a significant role in making his decision.
"He was really the main factor because he was the one that called my phone, telling me everything," Perry said. "We talked about my film and stuff. I felt the vibe that he really wanted me here. And I feel like he was being truthful in everything he was saying."
Perry is the eighth prospect to commit to Auburn in the 2026 class. He joins offensive lineman Parker Pritchett, wide receivers Devin Carter and Denairius Gray, linebackers Jamichael Garrett and Shadarius Toodle, edge rusher Hezekiah Harris and safety Wayne Henry. With his commitment, Auburn has the No. 26 recruiting class in the country.