AuburnSports - Auburn adds Northwestern transfer DE

Auburn adds Northwestern transfer DE
Auburn has added a commitment from a graduate transfer defensive end.
Andrew Eku Leota, a pass rusher from Northwestern, announced his decision Saturday on Instagram.
“Excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Leota wrote.
In eight games in the 2020 season, Leota had 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.
Leota was a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, signing with Northwestern out of Asheville (N.C) High School.
Leota will be eligible immediately with three years left to play.