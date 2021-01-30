AuburnSports - Auburn adds Northwestern transfer DE

“Excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Leota wrote.

Andrew Eku Leota, a pass rusher from Northwestern, announced his decision Saturday on Instagram.

Auburn has added a commitment from a graduate transfer defensive end.

In eight games in the 2020 season, Leota had 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

Leota was a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, signing with Northwestern out of Asheville (N.C) High School.

Leota will be eligible immediately with three years left to play.