Auburn adds another top guard

Auburn's backcourt for next season is getting taller.

Kaden Magwood, a 6-foot-3 combo guard currently playing in North Carolina, committed to Auburn on Tuesday afternoon. He joins Huntsville shooting guard Simon Walker to populate the Tigers' Class of 2025 recruiting haul — at least so far.

The Louisville, Ky., native picked Auburn chiefly over Ole Miss and North Carolina State. He began his prep career at Western High School in Shivley, Ky., but relocated to Virginia for his sophomore and junior seasons at Oak Hill Academy. Magwood plays AAU ball as the starting point guard for adidas Team Loaded, which went undefeated and claimed the 3SSB championship this past summer.

Magwood, who will play his senior season at Combine Academy in North Carolina, is Rivals' No. 60 overall prospect for the 2025 class.