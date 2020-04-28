College basketball is many months away, but early buzz for the coming hoops season is helped in large part due to spring scheduling news, which Auburn has had no shortage of recently.

A day after it was reported North Alabama would be Auburn's season-opening opponent in Auburn Arena, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted that the Tigers will host Murray State later in 2020.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the scheduling news to AuburnSports.com.

The matchup with the Racers is part of a away-home-home series, which began in 2017 with Auburn's win in Murray, Kentucky. The Tigers hosted and beat Ja Morant's Murray State squad two seasons ago, and will continue the series after skipping a year.

Auburn is 5-1 against Murray State in its history and 3-0 on the Plains.

The Tigers' SEC opponents for next year are expected to be unveiled by the conference next month.

Known nonconference foes for Bruce Pearl's 2020-21 so far include UNA in the season opener, Murray State, a road game against Washington as part of a home-and-home from two years ago, a home game against South Alabama has part of a home-away-home series, and the field in the 2020 Orlando Invitational, which is comprised of Belmont, Boise State, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier.

