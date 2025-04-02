in other news
Rivals100 CB 'definitely' planning return
One of the top players in the 2027 class was on Auburn's campus earlier this week.
Four-star LB covers latest Auburn visit
Linebacker target Anthony Davis was back in Auburn over the weekend.
Transfer WR adds new dimension to offense
Transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has shown big-play ability during Auburn’s spring drills.
Auburn adds a portal scorer
UCF wing Keyshawn Hall is expected to give AU help at scoring, rebounding, passing and transition prowess next year.
STULTZ: Rambling toward San Antonio
On a busy travel schedule, Greg McDermott, San Antonio, coach hypocrisy and more as we ramble toward the Final Four.
in other news
Rivals100 CB 'definitely' planning return
One of the top players in the 2027 class was on Auburn's campus earlier this week.
Four-star LB covers latest Auburn visit
Linebacker target Anthony Davis was back in Auburn over the weekend.
Transfer WR adds new dimension to offense
Transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has shown big-play ability during Auburn’s spring drills.
Auburn's 2025-26 roster will require much re-tooling, but that effort took a big step forward Wednesday night.
Keyshawn Hall, a versatile guard/forward from UCF, committed to the Tigers after talking with Kansas and Arkansas among other programs. He was considered one of the top players available in the portal because of his shocking versatility — he can score, rebound, dribble and pass well enough to play shooting guard, wing or even stretch forward.
At 6-foot-7 with long arms, Hall should be a menace for opponents who will struggle to find fruitful defensive matchups.
Hall, who began his career at UNLV before spending one season each at both George Mason (2023-24) and UCF (2024-25), shot 45 percent from two-point range and 35 percent from three-point range for UCF. He's also among national leaders in fouls drawn; he's attempted 244 free throws this season so far.
Auburn's top free-throw man, Johni Broome, has attempted just 194 free throws this season. Hall is an 82-percent shooter at the line.