Auburn adds a portal scorer

Auburn's 2025-26 roster will require much re-tooling, but that effort took a big step forward Wednesday night.

Keyshawn Hall, a versatile guard/forward from UCF, committed to the Tigers after talking with Kansas and Arkansas among other programs. He was considered one of the top players available in the portal because of his shocking versatility — he can score, rebound, dribble and pass well enough to play shooting guard, wing or even stretch forward.

At 6-foot-7 with long arms, Hall should be a menace for opponents who will struggle to find fruitful defensive matchups.

Hall, who began his career at UNLV before spending one season each at both George Mason (2023-24) and UCF (2024-25), shot 45 percent from two-point range and 35 percent from three-point range for UCF. He's also among national leaders in fouls drawn; he's attempted 244 free throws this season so far.

Auburn's top free-throw man, Johni Broome, has attempted just 194 free throws this season. Hall is an 82-percent shooter at the line.