The Tigers’ search for additional frontcourt depth has ended.

Former SMU and Georgia State power forward Ja’Heim Hudson committed to Auburn on Friday night. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Hudson, a native of Hinesville, Ga., averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a reserve with the Mustangs last season. His lone start came during SMU’s game against Indiana State in the NIT, which saw Hudson finish with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Hudson’s commitment comes at a crucial time for the Tigers. The transfer portal closed earlier this month to new entrants and Auburn desperately needed a forward to compete with Chaney Johnson. The Tigers found their solution in Hudson, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 220 pounds.

According to game data from Synergy Sports, Hudson is an excellent defender who struggled to make a significant impact on the scoring end. He shot 52 percent from inside the arc and 34 percent beyond it during the 2023-24 season, but Synergy rated him either “very good” or “excellent” at put-back buckets, post-up buckets and scoring off pick-and-roll machinations.

The Mustangs used him primarily as a spot-up shooter, which isn’t his strength.