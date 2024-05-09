Auburn ‘added great depth’ to DL
AUBURN | Auburn has added some key pieces from the transfer portal in the spring period, especially along the defensive line.
The Tigers signed Indiana defensive tackle Philip Blidi and Texas A&M/USC noseguard Isaiah Raikes to bolster the trenches.
“Well, one's a nose and one's a 3-tech, we believe,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “If we're in an even front, one would be a shade, one would be a 3. If we're not, one would be a nose, one would play the 4i.
“We think that's just added great depth.”
The pair join defensive tackle Gage Keys and noseguard Trill Carter, who were added in December and emerged from spring practice as the starters.
In addition to the D-line, Auburn also added Arkansas State transfer Keyron Crawford at the Buck linebacker position.
Auburn was thin at Buck coming out of spring with senior Jalen McLeod, who goes by J-Mac, and two true freshmen: Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips.
“Getting Crawford to come over to really give us another edge guy with J-Mac,” said Freeze. “J-Mac had to play too many snaps last year. And I think we've really added some depth there.”
The transfer portal closed for players entering on April 30.
POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART
Defensive end
1. Keldric Faulk, So.
2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr.
3. Amaris Williams, TFr. - OR-
3. T.J. Lindsey, TFr.
Noseguard
1. Trill Carter, Sr. -OR-
1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. -OR-
1. Jayson Jones, Sr.
4. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr.
Defensive tackle
1. Gage Keys, Jr. -OR-
1. Philip Blidi, Sr.
3. Darron Reed, RFr.
4. Malik Blocton, TFr.
Buck linebacker
1. Jalen McLeod, Sr.
2. Keyron Crawford, Jr.
3. Jamonta Waller, TFr. -OR-
3. Joe Phillips, TFr.