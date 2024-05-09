AUBURN | Auburn has added some key pieces from the transfer portal in the spring period, especially along the defensive line.

The Tigers signed Indiana defensive tackle Philip Blidi and Texas A&M/USC noseguard Isaiah Raikes to bolster the trenches.

“Well, one's a nose and one's a 3-tech, we believe,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “If we're in an even front, one would be a shade, one would be a 3. If we're not, one would be a nose, one would play the 4i.