AuburnSports - Auburn abbreviating fall semester

Auburn abbreviating fall semester
After watching their Tigers play LSU, Auburn students will only have a few days left on campus before they're sent home early.
Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave said in an Auburn senate meeting Tuesday that in-person classes will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to The Auburn Plainsman. Auburn will still begin the fall semester on Aug. 17 as previously scheduled, but its two-day fall break from Oct. 8-9 will be cut, and two days of class will be added on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 — which were supposed to be the first two days of Thanksgiving break.
Students will finish out final exams online.
Auburn is the latest in a wave of universities across the country to announce a shortened-semester plan, which has aimed to keep schools from being exposed to a possible increase in COVID-19 cases after students return from their respective homes away from Auburn.
Auburn football's final home game of the season against LSU is Nov. 21 — a few days before classes will reportedly conclude for the semester. The Tigers' final game of the regular season is on the road against Alabama the following weekend.
Auburn men's basketball has a home game scheduled after Thanksgiving break on Dec. 4 against South Alabama.
AuburnSports.com will update this story.