AuburnSports - Auburn abbreviating fall semester

After watching their Tigers play LSU, Auburn students will only have a few days left on campus before they're sent home early.

Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave said in an Auburn senate meeting Tuesday that in-person classes will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to The Auburn Plainsman. Auburn will still begin the fall semester on Aug. 17 as previously scheduled, but its two-day fall break from Oct. 8-9 will be cut, and two days of class will be added on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 — which were supposed to be the first two days of Thanksgiving break.

Students will finish out final exams online.