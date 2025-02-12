Auburn 'a top school' for 4-star OL

"I've been getting calls and texts," Pritchett said. "I can say they are a top school on my list for sure."

The Tigers have made it clear to Pritchett that he's a priority for him, with head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton visiting him last month. Pritchett feels as if Auburn's a priority school for him, as well.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — One of Auburn's top targets along the offensive line in the 2026 class is just down the road.

The 6-foot-5 lineman, who just won a state title with Carver Columbus this fall, is also highly interest in Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, with official visits set up to all of them. His official visit to Auburn is scheduled for May 30-June 1.

What's he looking to get out of those official visits?

"Probably just the players and how I fit into the school and stuff," Pritchett said. "Yeah, I'd probably say how I fit in."

Pritchett was last on campus for the Tigers' Junior Day on Jan. 25, where he said the school and the town were the two things he liked most about Auburn. Another thing the program has going for it is the proximity to home.

"Well, staying close to home, I would," Pritchett said. "I'm trying to stay close to home."

When it comes to his recruitment, Thornton is heavily involved. The Auburn offensive line coach keeps tabs on Pritchett regularly, as the two have developed a close relationship.

"I'm close with him," Pritchett said. "He always calls me and sends me texts. I'm real close with him."

As of now, there's not a program leading for Pritchett — he'll have a better idea about which program has the best chance at landing him once he takes his official visits.

"Just take my OVs and see," Pritchett said.