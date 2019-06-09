Auburn has been on 4-star safety Chris Thompson Jr.’s mind since Gus Malzahn and company offered in March. That interest continued to swell when he was on campus for this year’s A-Day spring game, and after his official visit, the Tigers are among the top programs he’s considering.

"(Auburn) has been in my top schools since they offered me, " Thompson said. I enjoyed the coaching staff. I was surprised. I had a great time. Just talking to the coaching staff and engaging with the players more was the best part about it.”

A 6-foot-2 defensive back from Duncanville, Texas, Thompson is rated as the No. 13 safety in the nation. He named Auburn, Texas, Ohio State and Georgia as his leaders on Sunday.

The Tigers are his second official visit after Texas last month. Thompson said his next official is set for next weekend with the Buckeyes, and that Southern California could work its way into the picture, as well.

“I just want to be around a coaching staff that keeps it real with me — genuine,” Thompson said. “A defensive system that fits me. And I want to be developed.”