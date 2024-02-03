One of the nation's best players was in Auburn Saturday. Anquon Fegans, who attends Thompson in Alabaster, Ala., made the trip back to the Plains for the first time since December this weekend. He was happy to be back. "It’s always good being back in Auburn," Fegans said. "Auburn’s really a special place. From the coaches to the fans to just the people in Auburn, you know Auburn is Auburn."

Anquon Fegans visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones)

Once committed to USC, Fegans backed off his pledge to the Trojans in August last fall. Auburn's staff continued to push hard for him throughout the fall, putting the Tigers right in the mix for the four-star. "I mean, [Auburn]’s been standing out to me a while," Fegans said. "It stands out to me very well because if you look at their track record, they got a lot of guys in the NFL." Fegans has a strong relationship with new co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who's one of several staff members pushing for him. "Coach (Charles) Kelly is really important, I’ve been knowing him for some years so just growing a relationship over time, it’s just been getting better." Auburn's built momentum on the recruiting trail and Fegans can see it, but that's nothing new. "Not even when I come here, just watching them during their games you can see it," Fegans said. "It is very important because you can be a part of something special that’s getting built."