Auburn ‘a good fit’ for talented ’24 SG

AUBURN | Cameron Scott has already made a name for himself as one of the top players in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lexington, S.C., attended Auburn’s elite camp Sunday where he showed off his skills during drills and several 5-on-5 games.

Scott visited Auburn for the first time last weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“It was great,” said Scott of the camp. “I want to thank the Auburn coaches for having me. It was a very high level of competition. Everybody competed. All the coaches had energy and it was just a great environment to be in.” Scott already has an impressive list of offers that includes Florida State, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Assistant coach Wes Flanigan made sure Scott knew Auburn also has a high interest.