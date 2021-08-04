Auburn 'a good fit' for Kobi Albert
The decision day had finally arrived for Kobi Albert. Albert had known Auburn was his destination for a while but waited until his 17th birthday to officially announce his commitment.
Now, the pressure is off his shoulders and he can focus on his upcoming senior season.
"Definitely a lot of pressure taken off," Albert told AuburnSports.com. "I feel like I made the right decision. I prayed about it and I'm just ready to see what it brings."
Albert wasn't originally even planning to play defense in high school, but now Auburn and Derek Mason have him as one of their future safeties. Albert seems himself fitting in well with Mason's schemes.
"I feel like I'll be able to fit in pretty good with the scheme that coach Mason and coach Etheridge and the defensive staff put in," Albert said. "I really feel like it's a good fit for me."
Now that Albert's officially on board, his attention in the recruiting scene turns to becoming a recruiter. Damari Alston and Holden Geriner have been vocal recruiters on social media and Albert plans to help them out.
Albert and the rest of the commits have a couple of big targets they're already after.
"Trying to get Darrius Clemons. Khurtiss Perry. Couple of other people as well," Albert said.
