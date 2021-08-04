Auburn 'a good fit' for Kobi Albert

The decision day had finally arrived for Kobi Albert. Albert had known Auburn was his destination for a while but waited until his 17th birthday to officially announce his commitment.

Now, the pressure is off his shoulders and he can focus on his upcoming senior season.

"Definitely a lot of pressure taken off," Albert told AuburnSports.com. "I feel like I made the right decision. I prayed about it and I'm just ready to see what it brings."