Per the report, which gathered numbers from 52 Power Five institutions, Auburn has spent nearly $26.2 million to part ways with coaches since 2005. Nebraska's athletic department spent nearly $28 million.

Over the past 15 years, Auburn is second in the nation to only Nebraska in combined severance spending for football and men's basketball, according to an analysis this week from AthleticDirectorU.com.

Auburn athletics is nearly unrivaled when it comes to payouts for its football and basketball coaches.

When it comes to average spending over 11 years (Auburn didn't have a buyout during the 15-year time frame until 2009), the Tigers are still No. 2, spending nearly $2.4 million on average. That's behind Tennessee's yearly average of just under $2.9 million.

Auburn at one point led the nation in overall severance when former athletic director Jay Jacobs was paying out former coach Tommy Tuberville and staff members at $6.1 million in 2009. It then was paying at most $4 million for a buyout of Gene Chizik and staff in the wake of his firing in 2012.

While paying out former basketball coach Tony Barbee, fired in 2014, Auburn was paying the second-highest severance in basketball in 2016 at just under $823,000, behind only Oregon State's $1.25 million.

Auburn was No. 1 nationally in basketball severance for Jeff Lebo's $1.6 million buyout before Barbee's hiring in 2010.

Auburn and UCLA are the only athletic departments in the nation to enter the top 10 in buyout totals for both football and basketball over the 15-year stretch, according to the analysis.

In terms of total payouts on football alone since 2005, Auburn is fourth behind Florida, Nebraska and Kansas.



