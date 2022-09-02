Here are five things to watch tomorrow as the Tigers host the Bears.

At 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, all of the last eight months' drama takes a back seat as Auburn kicks off the 2022 season.

Phew. That was one long offseason, wasn't it? It had all the storylines and controversy, and … well … it was exhausting. And I just cover the football team. I can't imagine how the coaches and players feel. Indeed, the players are ready to hit someone else besides their teammates, take out all that energy pent up during fall camp, and dish it to the Mercer Bears.

1. T.J. Finley vs. nerves

Things become very different when the bright lights and 87,000-plus sets of eyes are on you. Finley won the starting job – let's all say it together, he EARNED it – but how that translates to live game action will finally be seen. After a spring and fall in which the quarterbacks couldn't be hit, it will be interesting to see how he handles that first hard tackle.

Being nervous entering the first game of the season is just human nature, but putting those butterflies away and knowing it's time to perform will be crucial for Finley. He deserves to be on the field. Now he has to show he can lead this team to offensive success.

2. Containing Austin Douglas

Douglas was given just five carries in Mercer's opener against fellow FCS member Morehead State. So what did he do with those five rushing attempts? Just run for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back, needless to say, is an explosive threat for the Bears. Give him open lanes, and it could be a long day for Auburn's defense.

3. Play-calling difference

With two new coordinators, a lot of focus will be on how the play-calling differs from what we saw last season. Will the promise of more creativity on offense come true? Will Jeff Schmedding let the D-line cook instead of rushing three or four? Answers are forthcoming.

4. Can the offensive line create holes for Tank/Jarquez?

In 42 rushing attempts against Mercer last Saturday, Morehead State averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. Obviously, the Eagles rushing attack and offensive line aren't near as talented as Auburn's, but it would be nice to see this oft-questioned line get a major push and create big holes for Bigsby, Hunter and the rest of the gang. That would be huge considering ...

5. The weather? The weather

It is supposed to be a wet day on the Plains, making ball security and having a solid rushing attack even more pertinent.

And, with lightning likely, it is critical that the Tigers don't lose focus if the game is stopped or delayed for a while.