Trace Ford has been through the recruiting process before. He went through it in 2019 before committing to Oklahoma State. Flash forward three years and he's doing it once more, this time in the transfer portal. Auburn is one of the schools he's looking at and he took a visit to the Plains over the weekend. "It was a good visit, more than I expected," Ford said. "I didn’t know how much I was gonna expect being there, if I was genuinely wanted or what. When I got up there, I realized how much they wanted me and how much the place had to offer."

Trace Ford visited Auburn over the weekend. (Oklahoma State Athletics)

One thing the Tigers were showing off to Ford? Their new $92 million football facility, which Ford said was "insane." Head coach Hugh Freeze then met with Ford, who explained his vision for Auburn and what he's trying to build. Ford also talked with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who wants Ford to play the edge position for the Tigers. "I was talking to Coach Garrett and I liked him a lot," Ford said. "I liked the vision he had for me and just the IQ that he had. Both coaches were pretty good guys and I enjoyed talking with them and seeing what they had to say."