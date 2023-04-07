Fletcher Westphal had visited Auburn twice under the previous staff. Following the visits, the Tigers weren't considered to be a serious contender in his recruitment. Then Hugh Freeze arrived and things changed. It's what led to a spring visit Friday. "It was definitely good," Westphal said. "It was like a breath of fresh air compared to last year’s Auburn with (Bryan) Harsin and what not. It’s a completely new program, obviously a brand new facility, but the team culture has changed completely."

Fletcher Westphal visited Auburn's campus Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Freeze and Westphal had formed a bond while Freeze was at Liberty, and now that the head coach has transitioned to Auburn, the Tigers are back in the running for the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman. "That’s definitely a huge part of why they’re a big competitor in my recruitment," Westphal said. "I really liked him when he was at Liberty and now he’s at an SEC school with all the bells and whistles." While on his visit, Westphal got a chance to sit in team meetings and watch practice. It also gave him an opportunity to see offensive line coach Jake Thornton in action. "I like him. This is my first time seeing him in action," Westphal said. "I really only talked to him over the phone before. Actually seeing him, meeting him and getting to sit down and talk, watch him coach his dudes and sit in the team meetings, I really like how he runs things."