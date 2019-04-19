“Bo is going to be special. He’s going to be special,” said Auburn senior running back Kam Martin. “He’s a freshman; he just got here. From Day 1 of practice, Bo’s been taking care of his business. He makes some freshman mistakes, but he wants to get better, he wants to be coached. I feel like Bo is going to be special too.”

But Bo Nix appears to have passed his first series of tests with flying colors.

AUBURN | The first few months in college can be a challenge for any true freshman. That’s especially true for one that graduates high school five months early and immediately jumps into a hotly contested quarterback competition.

In Saturday’s A-Day game, Nix split the reps on the first-team with Joey Gatewood during the first half completing 11 of 16 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s improved a lot, but that’s to be expected,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s a true freshman and still should be in high school. The college game is different and of course the speed’s different and our defense is different. It’s been good for him to get used to everything that goes with it.

He had perhaps the best throw of the day when he rolled out of the pocket to his right and threw across his body to hit Eli Stove in stride for an 11-yard touchdown. He also connected with Matthew Hill on a 49-yard touchdown pass.

“In our league it’s not 7-on-7, you drop back you’re going to have create, you’re going to have to extend plays and he’s done a solid job of that,” Malzahn said.

Malzahn is not ready to officially narrow down Auburn’s quarterback race but it’s clear from watching A-Day and speaking to Nix’s teammates that he’s right in the think of the battle.

“Smart guy. Smart guy, on and off the field,” sophomore receiver Seth Williams said. “Yeah, he's smart. Can't say that much, but you can see it. He can make throws. He's a freshman, but you can see he's got the potential to be great.

“He's above any other freshman quarterback you see coming in. You'll see them struggling in some areas, but he's ahead in those areas like that.”

Auburn concluded spring practice with last Saturday’s A-Day game. The Tigers open the season Aug. 31 against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.