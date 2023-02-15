“I’m excited about it,” said Aigamaua. “We’ve got some big dudes in there. We’ve got some dudes that can run, we’ve got some dudes that can hit you in the mouth. I’m just excited to see what we can do during spring with everybody and see how everybody’s going to pick up the offense.”

That’s how Ben Aigamaua sees it as he prepares to begin his first spring practice as the Tigers’ TE coach.

AUBURN | Even with the graduation of John Samuel Shenker, Auburn returns plenty of talent and depth at the tight end position.

Auburn returns three senior tight ends in Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm and Brandon Frazier. Redshirt freshman Micah Riley-Ducker also returns along with sophomore Landen King, who played wide receiver last season after moving from tight end. King could play both this spring.

Aigamaua likes the group’s versatility, but it’s important that each individual be skilled in blocking and pass receiving if AU’s offense is going to operate at a high level.

“We don’t want to be stuck with somebody that only gives us one dimension because that limits our play-calling,” said Aigamaua. “We’ve been very successful with our tight ends at Liberty and Ole Miss and Arkansas State. For us, we have to find those guys because it puts defenses at a disadvantage when you have two or even three that can do all of those things.”

That’s one of the reasons AU signed Rivaldo Fairweather out of the transfer portal. The junior, who enrolled in January, had 54 receptions for 838 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at FIU.

“I got to see him play against us at FIU when they came up there,” said Aigamaua. “One, just the athletic ability that he possesses in the passing game and also he’s 250 pounds. For us, we’ve got to be able to do both in our offense. We’ve got to be able to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties and then we’ve got be able to block some defensive ends in this league. My job is to make them successful.”

Aigamaua is one of three on-field assistant coaches that followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty. He spent four years as Liberty’s tight end coach after seven years at Ole Miss as a graduate assistant, offensive analyst and assistant athletic director of community relations.

“You know, in our time at Ole Miss whenever we came here I always looked at this place as a sleeping giant,” said Aigamaua. “So to be here now, I’m excited about it. I know with Coach Freeze this is kind of his chance to get things rolling and I’m sure all of our coaches were excited about the opportunity to make sure that he’s successful.

“But this place is amazing from the facilities to the people to the community, welcoming my wife and my kids, it’s been awesome.”

Auburn begins spring practice Feb. 27. The A-Day game is April 8.