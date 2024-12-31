Jahki’s dunks leaves teammate breathless

AUBURN | Jahki Howard scored just six points off the bench against Monmouth, but two of those field goals came on jaw-dropping dunks by the freshman. The first came with 12 minutes left in the second half when fellow freshman Tahaad Pettiford stole the basketball and lofted a pass, which Howard caught in midair and finished with a windmill dunk. “When I first saw it, I couldn’t breathe,” said senior Dylan Cardwell. “I was literally like breathtaking. Growing up, you always see that Gerald Green dunk when he played for the Nets. That windmill. To see it in person, when someone jumps higher than him … I really couldn’t believe it.

Howard with one of his two dunks against Monmouth. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Literally, my breath was taken out of me. It was pretty much the best I’ve seen in person. I think that’ll go down as the best dunk in Neville Arena.” Four minutes later, it was again Pettiford who launched a pass from mid-court that Howard caught and finished with a behind-the-head dunk. “To be honest, I’m about to go home and rewatch that because I can still believe what I see with my own eyes. But that kid is a freak of nature,” said senior Chad Baker-Mazara. After playing in just one of seven games from Nov. 9 to Dec. 4, Howard has averaged 17 minutes over the past five games, earning a spot in the playing rotation at wing.