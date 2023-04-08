Auburn's got one running back in its 2024 class. The Tigers are trying to add another in Kevin Riley. Hailing from Northport, Alabama, in Tuscaloosa County, Riley made the trip across the state Saturday to catch Auburn's A-Day game. It was his second time visiting, but first since last fall. "Today was good. It was fun coming down here visiting for a second time," Riley said. "I came down here once during the season when they played Arkansas. I didn’t get to view the facilities as much, but now that I’m down here, I get a chance to see everything for myself, so I’m excited about today."

Kevin Riley visited Auburn for A-Day on Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Three schools are currently sticking out the most to Riley: Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. The Tigers have made the Rivals250 running back a priority and he appreciates that. "It feels good, because it’s letting me know they’re giving me an opportunity to come and play here," Riley said. "It means a lot to me while a lot of recruiting is going on." There are several people involved in recruiting Riley. On the coaching side, head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs' coach Carnell Williams. "Coach Cadillac, he’s a fun guy," Riley said. "He makes sure he stays in touch with me over the phone and everything. Meeting him in person is just exciting, he’s a fun guy to be around." Another key recruiter has been J'Marion Burnette, Auburn's current 2024 running back commit. "That’s my homeboy, we chop it up over the phone," Riley said. "He lets me know that Auburn needs me and now that he’s here, I’ll be looking at Auburn a lot more."