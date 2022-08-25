It had been nearly two months since Tyanthony Smith's latest offer. Then Auburn called. The linebacker out of Jasper, Texas, was offered earlier this week by Auburn linebacker's coach Christian Robinson, his 10th offer and second out of the SEC. "It’s been a blessing man, coming from where I’m at," Smith said. "The southeast of Texas, there’s not too many kids that get opportunities like this."

Tyanthony Smith was offered by Auburn earlier this week, his 10th offer. (Twitter/@Tyanthonysmith1)

Auburn and LSU are the only schools out of the SEC to offer him thus far, but his list of offers is already impressive. Most of his offers are from Texas schools, such as Baylor, Texas and Texas Tech. However, Smith is open to going out-of-state. "It’d be nice to be kinda close to home," Smith said. "But I also look at it as a way to get away from the same stuff and the negativity. Which, there’s negativity everywhere, but just to go out and see what the world is like. Go wherever it fits you, that’s what I look at it as." While familiar with the programs and histories of most schools in his home state, Auburn is a program that Smith is familiar with as well. "Auburn’s a big deal," he said. "I always watch Auburn football, it’s part of the SEC. It’s a much-watch, right? Just growing up, I’ve been pretty familiar with Auburn." Smith also noted that Cam Newton, in his opinion, was the best player in college football history.