"It’s a great place to come to," McDonald said. "Walk in, the first entrance, it looks good. I like the place."

The four-star wide receiver out of Morton, Miss., was in town for Auburn's Elite Camp, getting to work directly under the Tigers' wide receivers coach, Marcus Davis. From the moment he first arrived, it was a good first impression.

Making his first trip to Auburn Sunday, Xavier McDonald already plans to come back.

Once in the building, McDonald threw on his cleats and it was time to go to work.

"It was good, I did my thing." McDonald said of his performance in camp. "The [defensive backs], they couldn’t guard me. It was great, though. Coach Davis, he got everything set right, it was just good.

One thing that stuck out to him was how Davis made sure that McDonald knew he was one of the priority guys camping. Often times, McDonald would be brought to the front of the line for reps, and he appreciated getting to represent the talent coming out of Mississippi.

"Coach Davis, he’s my guy. He’s a great coach and I like him," McDonald said. "It’s just different. He just trains me more, talks, physical. Taught me to come to the front and show everybody that Mississippi can run with Alabama."

There's still a long way to go for McDonald, who isn't in a rush to make a decision, but Auburn is starting to solidify itself as one of his early favorites. Others sitting high for him right now include Florida State, UCF, LSU and Miami.

He's already planning a return trip for Big Cat Weekend in July, along with another one in the fall.

"Get back for a game, gonna watch them play when the season starts," McDonald said.

McDonald is rated as the No. 65 overall recruit and the No. 2 player out of Mississippi in the 2026 class.