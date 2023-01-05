It was a trip down memory lane for DeMario Tolan. Auburn recruited the LSU transfer linebacker when he was in high school and even made his top four schools. Tolan ultimately signed with LSU, but after one season in Baton Rouge, is back on the market. He visited Auburn a day after entering the transfer portal. "I had a great time here at Auburn," Tolan said. "I’m just really praying and thankful for everything. Just ready to make the right decision."

DeMario Tolan visited Auburn a day after entering the portal. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Tolan is essentially down to two schools — Auburn and Missouri. He's headed to Columbia tonight for a visit and a decision could come soon after. A visit to Colorado might happen, but other than that, the two SEC programs are the only contenders. What drew Tolan back to Auburn? "It was just the big school, the SEC schools that I really want to play for," Tolan said. "Just wanted to be myself at a big program still. I don’t want to be held down. I just want to be great, just be myself, just be a great me and be happy."