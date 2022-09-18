Terrance Love knows the game against Penn State was anything but pretty. He also knows he has a chance to make a difference at Auburn. The Auburn safety commit was in town for his official visit and did more than just take in the visit for himself. He's working to make the Tigers' 2023 class better, speaking with several big-time visitors this weekend. "All the guys that come down here, I’m gonna be pretty much at every home game, talking to the biggest recruits, to get them here," Love said, "Because as you see, we need guys to come in and change this thing."

Terrance Love took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

His message? Simple. "I tell them ‘We’re the people who can come in and change this place," Love said. "Auburn is already gonna be Auburn." Outside of recruiting others to join him at Auburn, Love spent his weekend with several of his close friends at Langston Hughes, many of which are being recruited by Auburn. "I feel like bringing my good friends and teammates down here with me, it gives them an opportunity to see what it’s like," Love said. "If they have the chance to come here with me, I feel like that will be a great thing to do since I have already a strong bond with those guys."