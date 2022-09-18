Atmosphere 'one-of-a-kind' for 2024 QB
Auburn is pursuing several guys out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., especially in the 2023 class.
However, there's a special talent in the 2024 class — quarterback Prentiss "Air" Noland. With 25 offers already, the Tigers are going after Noland early and hosted him for the Penn State game Saturday.
"The atmosphere was crazy," Noland said. "It was one of a kind. I think Auburn always has a great atmosphere when they have a big game at home, so it was great."
Noland visited campus in late July for Big Cat Weekend, along with teammate and current Auburn commit Terrance Love. What prompted the return for Penn State?
"I would say the coaches, the coaches are very close to me," Noland said. "But I would say the play style of the Auburn offense. I like the coaching staff a lot and Auburn’s play style."
When the contact period opened for 2024 recruits on Sept. 1, Auburn was one of several schools that reached out. Head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were among those that contacted Noland.
"We stay in contact day-in and day-out, after practice, during practice," Noland said. "It’s a great relationship with those coaches."
Noland plans to return to Auburn at some point this season, but will visit other schools as well. The other visits are likely to come in October and to schools like Miami, LSU and Mississippi State.