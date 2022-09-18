Auburn is pursuing several guys out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., especially in the 2023 class.

However, there's a special talent in the 2024 class — quarterback Prentiss "Air" Noland. With 25 offers already, the Tigers are going after Noland early and hosted him for the Penn State game Saturday.

"The atmosphere was crazy," Noland said. "It was one of a kind. I think Auburn always has a great atmosphere when they have a big game at home, so it was great."