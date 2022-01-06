Assessing the WR room: Hudson out, Jackson back

Since releasing a way-too-early depth chart a few days ago, the wide receiver room has undergone some serious changes. For starters, Kobe Hudson, the presumed top-returning starter is no longer with the program and is in the transfer portal. Hudson is probably not a true WR1, but could have been a solid WR2 for Auburn next year. And on Wednesday Shedrick Jackson announced his plan to return for a fifth year, which given the state of the room, is a big returnee. He will be the leading receiver coming back next year and certainly the most experienced of the bunch.

Shedrick Jackson celebrates a first down against Houston. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Departing: Kobe Hudson, Demetris Robertson, Elijah Canion, Caylin Newton Demetris Robertson is out of eligibility and will not be back next year. He was a solid pickup out of the transfer portal, but never really lived up to that 5-star status and certainly did not during his lone season on the Plains. Caylin Newton was a senior and is on the departing list for now, but technically could return. It was no shock to see Elijah Canion depart after rarely seeing the field this year. Hudson was a surprise departure.

Returning: Shedrick Jackson, Ja'Varrius Johnson, Malcolm Johnson Jr., Ze'Vian Capers, Tar'Varish Dawson, J.J. Evans The return of Jackson is big. He took a step forward in 2021 and caught 40 passes for 527 yards. He was still plagued by some of his previous issues, but overall was better and Auburn will take all the help it can get at wide receiver. If Ja'Varrius Johnson can stay healthy, he's a really solid receiver out of the slot for Auburn. His 14.4 yards per reception led all Auburn receivers with more than one catch. Malcolm Johnson Jr. got a little more run this season, catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He has blazing speed and enough size at 6'1" to line up outside and go up for a contested catch. Expect a bigger role for him next year. Expected to take a step up in his sophomore season, Ze'Vian Capers instead dipped in production going from seven catches his freshman season to six his sophomore season. He could be in line for a bigger role next year if he can get a better grasp of the playbook and if transfers don't come in. There was a lot of hype surrounding Tar'Varish Dawson, but COVID ended up derailing the early part of the season for him and he wasn't able to see the field. He might be the fastest returning receiver and projects as a backup to Johnson in the slot. When he saw the field in the Birmingham Bowl he torched his defender and was open for a touchdown, but overthrown. J.J. Evans has not recorded a reception or really played at all his first two seasons on the Plains. He hasn't transferred yet, but feels like a candidate to enter the portal. For now, though, he's on the list of returning players.

Hybrid: Landen King Also returning is the hybrid tight end/wide receiver Landen King. King worked his way into playing time at receiver and tight end during his freshman season and now with John Samuel Shenker returning at tight end and the receiver room being thin, King has a real shot at becoming a receiver next year and playing a lot. At 6'5", 214 pounds, he's too big for a corner to cover and faster than a lot of linebackers and safeties. When used properly, he's a true matchup nightmare.

Incoming: Jay Fair (Early Enrollee), Camden Brown (Summer Enrollee), Omari Kelly (Summer Enrollee) Auburn brought in three freshman receivers during the early signing period, with Jay Fair out of Texas, Camden Brown from St. Thomas Aquinas and Omari Kelly from Hewitt Trussville. Fair has the best speed of the bunch and can go up and win his fair share of jump balls, too. He'll be here in just a couple days and will have spring practice to get ahead and try and crack the depth chart. Brown is probably the most physical of the bunch at 6'3", 195 pounds. He'll probably lineup as an X receiver behind Jackson, but has the tools to compete for playing time next year. Kelly is polished all around, with nice speed, route running and size. He could be another X receiver or potentially over at Z receiver with Hudson out. Expect Auburn to target one or two receivers out of the portal to come in and make an immediate impact.