“He's a guy we've got to continue to keep getting going,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. “I liked his attitude in the game. A lot of energy. Wanted the ball in his hands. Just that mentality was big for us, especially in that game. So we'll keep building on that because he's a good player. And I think what we saw, we can do some more things to try to get him in the mix… It was good to see Koy have his opportunity."

After only totaling 26 yards in his first three games, the LSU transfer racked up 74 yards against Missouri and led the team in receiving.

Auburn had drawn up a trick play for Moore that Mizzou was able to cover, but instead of it busting, Moore turned it into a positive gain.

How? Credit that to his high football IQ.

“It was good on his end just to go create something but also take care of the football,” Harsin said. “He's a really smart player.”

Auburn had very few positive plays in the second half against Mizzou, but one of them was a fade that was completed for 21 yards.

QB Robby Ashford called Moore one of the “hardest workers” he’s ever seen. He has lots of trust in his receiver.

“Koy’s just a baller,” Ashford said “He told me on the sideline - he said “if you see it, tell me. Give it to me.” I saw it and the last one we hit the fade ball. I saw it and I was like, “let me give him a chance, because I know what he does.” He does it in practice all the time… I had all the confidence in him.



