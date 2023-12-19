"The biggest thing is I've bought into Coach Freeze and his staff, and I have 100 percent belief in them and everything they're doing," Asante said. "I just want to be part of something special, and I really believe that we can do that here at Auburn."

Their reasoning for coming back is simple: they believe in what Hugh Freeze and this coaching staff are building on the Plains.

Auburn received some early holiday cheer when Keionte Scott and Eugene Asante decided to return for another season in 2024. The two were stalwarts on Ron Roberts' defense this year, and with graduation taking its toll on that side of the ball, they will serve as mentors for the young players who have to step into the starting roles.

"It ultimately came down to what I wanted to do in my head and where I see myself in my future and my progression and where I wanted to do things," Scott said before echoing his teammate's sentiments. "And definitely believe in what coach Hugh Freeze is doing."

While going through the decision process, the two relied on their head coach's advice. As usual, Freeze was honest with the defenders, laying out their options and what NFL scouts have said about their chances of playing professionally. Scott used the word "transparent" to describe his sit down with Freeze.

Asante described the process the same.

"He's a straight shooter, and he'll tell you the truth," the linebacker said. "He'll let you know. He cares for his players. It's a healthy balance of saying, 'Eugene, I want you to come back.' But if it's not the best decision for me, he'll let me know."

In his first season as a starter for the Tigers, Asante's production was evident, recording 84 tackles (52 solo) with 8.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and five quarterback hurries. Scott's presence was felt on defense and special teams, breaking up four passes while putting up 41 tackles and two tackles for loss. As the primary punt returner, the San Diego native averaged 15.67 yards on 12 returns, housing one for 74 yards against Arkansas.

It was a hard decision according to both, but they decided to wear the orange and blue for one more season to help build what Freeze and company are laying the groundwork for at Auburn.

"He just wanted to have me back in terms of building the culture of this team," Asante said. "I heard his words, and they sat dear to my heart. I ultimately made that decision and I'm 100% confident in the decision I made. I'm grateful to be back and build this thing for next year."

And for Scott, another year has a bonus.

"The opportunity to get a degree, because like I've said before, what I want to do in the future is to mentor and motivate kids and stuff like that," he said. "I just felt like getting my degree and being able to walk and say that I did that in college and to get a degree from Auburn was something that was really big for me."