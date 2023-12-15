Auburn's defense received some big news Friday when linebacker Eugene Asante announced on social media that he will play for the Tigers next season.

The 2024 season will be his sixth as a college player — three at North Carolina and three more on the Plains.

After spending 2022 as a lightly used reserve, Asante became one Auburn's most vital players this fall. He led the team with 84 total tackles (52 solo), which included five sacks, and twice was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week.

"We not done yet ... it's time to handle unfinished business," Asante's message read. "Auburn Family, let's work!"



Asante, who was considering a jump to the NFL, is expected to join rising junior Austin Keys as the Tigers' top choices at linebacker next season. He turns 23 in January.