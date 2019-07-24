After impressing in his first year removed from Australia, Arryn Siposs is expected to make waves again as a major special-teams weapon for the Tigers in 2019.

On Thursday, Siposs was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, which highlights the top punters in college football.

Texas A&M's Braden Mann won the award last season with a net punting average of 51.

A rising junior, Siposs arrived at Auburn last fall out of the Pro Kick Australia program, where he dominated for five seasons. He earned Auburn's starting job in Week 2 last year against Alabama State, beating out walk-on Aidan Marshall after the two shared the fourth-down duties in the season opener. Marshall left the program later in the season.

Siposs averaged 44.2 yards per punt last year, good for 18th in college football. His long of 60 came in a win over Arkansas. In a punter's duel against Mann and Texas A&M, he booted three kicks of 50-plus yards.

Last week Siposs was named preseason third team All-SEC by the media, following Mann and Florida punter Tommy Townsend.