AuburnSports - Arkansas transfer guard commits to Auburn

Auburn has added its fourth commitment from the transfer portal. Arkansas combo guard Desi Sills on Tuesday announced his plans to transfer to Auburn. “I chose Auburn because I truly believe that Bruce Pearl and his staff believe in me,” Sills said. “I know Coach Pearl knows how to win. I also want to go to a program where I can be me, and Coach Pearl is going to let me be me.” Sills chose Auburn over offers and interest from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia and New Mexico State, among others.

Sills will report to Auburn on May 18 with two years of eligibility. (arkansasonline.com/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

A big reason why Sills chose the Tigers is assistant coach Wes Flanigan. Sills has known Flanigan since Sills was in the seventh grade and Flanigan was head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock. “I’ve known him for a long time,” Sills said. “He recruited me when he was at Little Rock. We built a relationship over the years and stayed close. Coach Flanigan is a cool guy, a laid-back guy and real easy to be around. He is a big reason I committed to Auburn. He believes in me and knows what I can do with the ball.” Sills is scheduled to report to Auburn May 18 with two years of eligibility. Sills is the fourth transfer to commit to Auburn, joining former five-star center Walker Kessler (North Carolina), point guard Wendell Green (Eastern Kentucky) and point guard Zep Jasper (College of Charleston). Auburn also will add two high school recruits in 5-star forward Jabari Smith and 4-star shooting guard Trey Alexander. Auburn now has 12 scholarships filled with one remaining.