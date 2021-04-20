AuburnSports - Arkansas transfer guard commits to Auburn

Arkansas transfer guard commits to Auburn
Auburn has added its fourth commitment from the transfer portal.
Arkansas combo guard Desi Sills on Tuesday announced his plans to transfer to Auburn.
“I chose Auburn because I truly believe that Bruce Pearl and his staff believe in me,” Sills said. “I know Coach Pearl knows how to win. I also want to go to a program where I can be me, and Coach Pearl is going to let me be me.”
Sills chose Auburn over offers and interest from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia and New Mexico State, among others.
A big reason why Sills chose the Tigers is assistant coach Wes Flanigan. Sills has known Flanigan since Sills was in the seventh grade and Flanigan was head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” Sills said. “He recruited me when he was at Little Rock. We built a relationship over the years and stayed close. Coach Flanigan is a cool guy, a laid-back guy and real easy to be around. He is a big reason I committed to Auburn. He believes in me and knows what I can do with the ball.”
Sills is scheduled to report to Auburn May 18 with two years of eligibility.
Sills is the fourth transfer to commit to Auburn, joining former five-star center Walker Kessler (North Carolina), point guard Wendell Green (Eastern Kentucky) and point guard Zep Jasper (College of Charleston).
Auburn also will add two high school recruits in 5-star forward Jabari Smith and 4-star shooting guard Trey Alexander.
Auburn now has 12 scholarships filled with one remaining.
Here’s what Nikki Chavanelle, managing editor of Hawgbeat.com, had to say about Sills’ time at Arkansas:
“The Jonesboro, Arkansas native wrapped up his season with 15 starts in 32 games played, averaging 7.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds. Sills' 20.8 minutes per game were sixth on the team but the minutes came sporadically in during Arkansas's 12-game hot streak.
“Sills averaged 11 more minutes per game last season and scored 10.6 points, leading the team in 3-pt percentage, but he seemed to have some limitations put on him by the staff in the back half of this season. He went from taking seven or more shots per game to just a couple on average. Sills only had one double-digit scoring game from January 20th through the end of the season.
“Despite sporadic use and play, Sills was called on for big minutes in the Razorbacks' final two games in the Big Dance. Playing 28 and 31 minutes respectively, Sills went a combined 2-8 for four points–adding 12 rebounds and eight assist, though.”