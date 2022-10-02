Alex Sanford had been looking forward to this moment since his sophomore year. The linebacker out of Oxford, Miss., attended an Auburn camp two years ago, which helped spark an interest in the Tigers. Now, he's currently committed to Arkansas, but that did not stop him from taking an official visit to the Plains over the weekend. "The visit was pretty amazing, no complaints at all, just blessed to be here," Sanford said. "I’ve been looking forward to this since sophomore year."

Alex Sanford is committed to Arkansas, but took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Sanford got to take in his first Auburn game Saturday night and while the outcome was not in favor of the home team, the atmosphere was not a let down. "The atmosphere is ridiculous," Sanford said. "All the people that came and the energy level, it just hit totally different." The 6-foot-2 linebacker is being recruited by linebackers' coach Christian Robinson, who when Sanford was asked about, he kept it brief. "That’s my guy, that’s all I’m gonna say," Sanford said. Sanford committed to Arkansas back in late June, but Auburn has been in contact. The coaching staff is one of the main reasons why Sanford made the trip. "The people. All the people, including the coaches," Sanford said. "Coach [Bryan] Harsin, Coach Robinson, everybody. It’s just the people, they bring a different environment here."