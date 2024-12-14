Arizona OL transfer talks 'great' visit to Auburn

When Wendell Moe Jr. woke up Monday, Auburn was ringing his phone. He knew that with the Tigers making him that much of a priority, that he had to visit. The former Arizona offensive lineman made the trip out to the Plains this week, arriving Friday and leaving Saturday. "Feel like Auburn showed the most love," Moe said. "The coaches, the second Monday hit, when the transfer portal opened, they called me right when I woke up. All of the coaches really hit me up, just showing love. I was like ‘Yeah, I have to see what they’re about."

(Photo by Arizona Athletics)

Advertisement

Overall, Moe enjoyed his time on campus. "The visit was great," Moe said. "Had great talks with the coaches and everything. Got to know the facility, the area, what Auburn is about. I really liked it." As far as highlight of the visit, Auburn's football facilities stood out the most to him. "I think this is one of the best facilities in the country," Moe said. "Walking around, seeing the training room, the fields and the weight room was really impressive." Throughout the visit, Moe spent plenty of time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton. "I spent a lot of time with him during this trip and I really got to know him," Moe said of Thornton. "I think he’s just a great overall person and I think that really stood out...He’s ready. He thinks I’m a great player and he thinks he can coach me to be a great player. While he was saying that I believed him, I really liked what he was saying."