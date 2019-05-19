Auburn's season ended with a thud Sunday.

The Tigers advanced to their fifth regional final in six seasons, which is good, but took a 12-3 loss this time on Arizona's home field. Starter Lexie Handley was chased during the third inning after allowing three runs. Chardonnay Harris was chased during the sixth inning after conceding a home run — her seventh run in 2 2/3 innings of work — and Handley was summoned to finish the game.

It was one of those days.

Auburn's season ended with a 39-21 record.

The Wildcats struck first with a three-run rally during the third inning. That seemed like a fatal blow for the run-averse Tigers, but they instead equalized during the bottom of the inning. A Casey McCrackin triple scored one run, an Alyssa Rivera groundout scored a second and Tannon Snow's solo homer tied the score.

Anything seemed possible at that stage. Still, Arizona scored six runs during its half of the fourth inning, which all but extinguished the Tigers' hopes.

The Wildcats were 8-of-20 (.400) at the plate with runners on base Sunday. They also hit four home runs.