While Oregon deals with a heap of injuries to its receiving corps, Auburn may be down one of its starters out wide, too.

Sophomore Anthony Schwartz could be a "game-time" decision for the No. 16 Tigers' season opener against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Cowboys Stadium, Gus Malzahn noncommittally told reporters Tuesday morning.

"We don't know the answer to that. It could be a game-time situation," Malzahn said. "We're hopeful, but we don't know the answer to that yet."

A 6-foot wideout from Pembroke Pines, Fla., Schwartz suffered a broken hand in fall camp. He underwent successful surgery Aug. 5 and has been held out of all football activities since.

Schwartz emerged as a lightning-quick weapon for the Tigers' offense last year as both a receiver and a ball-carrier. Filling in for injured flanker receiver Eli Stove (ACL), Schwartz amassed 568 yards from scrimmage and scored seven total touchdowns.

Schwartz also missed all of spring camp while competing for Auburn's track and field team.

The team's official Week 1 depth chart, released Tuesday, listed Schwartz as an "OR" starter with Seth Williams, Eli Stove and Will Hastings.