PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Anthony ready to lay the lumber

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

Champ Anthony is hankering for 6:30 p.m. to arrive on Saturday as the Tigers open the 2024 season against Alabama A&M. In fact, he's so ready for it to arrive that concentrating on anything else is almost impossible.

"It's like a volcano about to erupt," he said. "I can't hold my excitement. I'm in class thinking about football. I'm walking to the facility thinking about football. Thinking about running out there in Jordan-Hare. I'm real excited. It's hard to contain the energy."

Serving as a backup last season, the Fort Worth, Texas native is prepared to take on a starting role in DJ Durkin's defense. Since he joined the Tigers from the JUCO level last year, he's put on 22 pounds of muscle, up to 186 pounds now on his 5-foot-11 frame. That's made a significant difference in how he feels on the field, but the progress between the ears has helped him become a difference-maker.

Advertisement

"I feel real different body-wise and mentally," Anthony said. "I understand what's going on. I kind of understand how gameday is going to go, so I don't have to worry about how we're going to travel and stuff like that. I really understand how things are going, so I can just focus on football."

His secondary teammate Keionte Scott has seen the difference in Anthony compared to last year.

"You see someone that, you know, got a whole lot of mental reps," Scott said. "You could tell he did a lot of seeing things and a lot of listening. So you see it translated in all the things that he's learned over the year. And you see him performing well. And I'm very excited to see him play."

Anthony is part of a secondary group that is talented but inexperienced. Four of the five starters from last season are now gone, while Colton Hood decided to transfer, and Tyler Scott will miss the season due to injury. That puts pressure on the junior to become the player his teammates and coaches think he can be.

The playing time he earned last season will benefit him in doing just that.

"It was very valuable," Anthony said. "You can understand the game and the speed. You can understand, 'Yeah, it's the SEC, but they're just people too.' You understand how the game feels."

And don't expect to see him in just one position. One of the advantages of Durkin's defense is the flexibility he has with players interchanging spots. That fits Anthony's personality perfectly.

"I hate sticking to one position, so that helps me a lot," he said. "Being able to focus on multiple positions and play fast and not think about the calls and knowing what comes next, it helps with the pre-snap communication—just knowing the plays before they come. We know our adjustments. They are quick adjustments and easy adjustments. That makes us be able to play faster."

It will be a long wait for Anthony and his teammates on Saturday until the late kickoff, but he knows Jordan-Hare Stadium is at its best at night. He's looking forward to seeing the new guys, especially friend Kensley Louidor-Faustin, take the field and witness the hysteria for the first time.

But there is one more thing he's looking forward to the most.

"Hitting," he said. "I just miss it. I want to hit somebody else. Tired of hitting my own teammates, man. I just want to hit."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3pORzRsSW1YMmtnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYW50aG9ueS1yZWFkeS10by1sYXktdGhlLWx1bWJlci1hdWJ1cm4t dGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZhbnRob255LXJlYWR5LXRvLWxheS10aGUtbHVtYmVyLWF1YnVybi10aWdl cnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=